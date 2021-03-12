A Scottville man was sentenced to jail time, probation and fines after pleading guilty to operating under the influence of liquor third offense Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Miles David-Isaiah Roberts, 29, of Scottville, was sentenced to a month of jail with credit for 29 days served, a year of jail at the court’s discretion, 36 months probation and fines and costs in the amount of $1,073, before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Roberts pleaded guilty earlier this year to the count.
A count of operating a vehicle with a suspended license/allowing another person to drive was dismissed by the prosecution without prejudice as a part of a plea agreement that was reached with Roberts.