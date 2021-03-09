A 29-year-old Scottville man was sentenced to jail time, probation and community service on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, per se, third offense, Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Miles David-Isaiah Roberts of 184 N. Gordon Road completed an intensive 27-day sobriety program last September and has stayed sober since then, according to his defense attorney Cory Rickett.
“He seems to be doing very well,” Rickett said. “He’s continuing with aftercare here and knows he still has a way to go.”
Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink said she, too, was glad that Roberts was getting help.
“I’m still concerned, though, about your alcohol use,” she added. “Your blood alcohol was very high at the time of you arrest. It was .199. You will have to work on this daily to be successful.”
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski commended Roberts on getting the help he needed since his July 25, 2020, arrest.
In addition to the three years of probation, he was sentenced to 480 hours of community service and one year in jail, with one month to be served up front. He was given credit for time already served. Additionally, he must pay $30 per month monitoring fee and $665 in fines, costs and other court fees.