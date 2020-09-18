A Scottville man will spend the next 10 years in a federal prison after receiving a sentence for pleading guilty to possession of child pornography Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids.
Tim VanLoon was sentenced to 120 months of prison, seven years of supervised release and must pay $9,000 in restitution and a $100 special assessment fee by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker of the Western District of Michigan on Wednesday.
VanLoon was initially indicted in August 2019 on a charge of possession of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to the charge in December 2019. During the presentencing, according to the prosecutor’s sentencing memorandum on June 24, VanLoon stated that much of the child pornography on his computers was that of friend who had died, and VanLoon was deleting the images. However, Assistant U.S. Attorney David Reust wrote that VanLoon continued to access the images following his friend’s death.
Jonker also ordered several devices had to be forfeited by VanLoon. Those devices included two laptop computers, two desktop computers and an external hard drive. He also was required to comply with the federal Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
VanLoon was remanded to the U.S. Marshals Service by Jonker. The Bureau of Prisons did not have a location as to what facility VanLoon is starting to serve his time according to the bureau’s online records.
VanLoon was initially scheduled to be sentenced on April 21, then was pushed back to July 1, July 28, July 29 and then finally took place Sept. 16. One delay was sought by his attorney, Helen C. Nieuwenhuis, and approved ahead of his presentencing interview with the federal probation officials. VanLoon also had questions regarding the forensic computer analysis, and an independent analysis was sought by the defense.
The latest delay was so that a federal public defender could be appointed after VanLoon could not get along with his attorney, Helen C. Nieuwenhuis. VanLoon wrote a letter to the court, according to an order signed by Jonker, “suggesting dissatisfaction with counsel and potential doubts about his plea decision.”
He was appointed Richard Zambon prior to his Wednesday sentencing.
VanLoon was arraigned twice in 79th District Court in 2019. In February 2019, he was arraigned for failing to register as a sex offender and habitual offender third offense after a Dec. 14, 2018, arrest. In March 2019, he was arraigned for possession of sexually abusive child material, and using computers to commit a crime after he was arrest on March 4, 2019. Both cases were bound over to 51st Circuit Court.
“The state court charges were dismissed in order for the federal charges to be instituted and prosecuted,” said Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola. “The federal sanctions address the seriousness of the offenses involved much more so than those in state court.”
He previously was convicted in November 1990 of second degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the federal court file.
The investigation originated from the Ludington Police Department, with Sgt. Michael Haveman taking the complaint and Officer Jacob Miller conducting the digital evidence examination report in January 2019. The search included a laptop computer and an external hard drive. The FBI followed up with a search, and in its report, stated there were more than 8,400 “probable sexual exploitation of children pictures” and 14 movies of the same type of material.