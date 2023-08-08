A 64-year-old Scottville man was sentenced to jail time and probation on two separate case files Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
On a charge of possession of methamphetamines Fred Arthur Christmas was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with credit for 68 days already served. A charge of felonious assault was dismissed upon his earlier plea of guilty to the possession charge in the first case file.
In the second case file he was sentenced to another concurrent term of 12 months in jail for another charge of possession of methamphetamines. On this charge he was given 85 days jail credit.
He was ordered to pay a total of $796 in fines, costs and other fees.