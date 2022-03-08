A Scottville man, charged with assaulting two Scottville Police officers, was sentenced to jail time and probation Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Brandon Charles Hathaway, 39, currently an inmate at the Mason County Jail, was placed on probation for two years and 12 months in jail, with five months of the jail term to be served now. He was given credit for 63 days already served. He was ordered to pay $658 in fines, costs, and other fees as well as a $30 per month monitoring fee to the probation/parole department.
Hathaway had previously entered a plea to one count of assaulting/resisting a police officer, and one count of the charge were dismissed. These charges were lodged following a January 2020 incident at Hathaway’s home. Scottville officers went to the home to arrest Hathaway on an outstanding warrant. According to the police report Hathaway resisted officers and ended up kicking one officer in the face.
Because he was on bond at the time of his arrest Beth Hand, Mason County assistant prosecutor, said she didn’t believe that the court was bound by the former plea agreement that had been made.
Traci Dinehart, defense attorney, disagreed, saying it was her understanding that they were bound by the former agreement. She explained that her client was doing what he could do for his mental health concerns from jail.
“If a sentence could be crafted to suspend the jail time and allow him to enroll in the Tri-Cap Rehab facility as an inpatient as part of his probation, I think it would be more beneficial for him,” she added.
“I think significant jail time is appropriate in this case,” Judge Sniegowski said.
Addressing Hathaway the judge said that the guidelines in the case called for the range of 5-23 months incarceration time.
“Mr. Hathaway, you have a history of assaultive behavior. Resisting by pulling away or pushing an officer is one thing, but to repeatedly kick one in the face is a whole other story,” she said. “You need to get a handle on your behavior.”
In a separate case file Hathaway pleaded guilty to another charge of resisting/assaulting a police officer, and a charge of habitual offender, second offense notice will be dismissed. These charges stem from a Jan. 25 incident involving Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy and Officer Steve Case. He will be sentenced April 12.