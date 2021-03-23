A 23-year-old man was sentenced to serve time in the Mason County Jail and probation for breaking into Holden’s Home Emporium in Scottville in November 2019.
Jesse Allen Totten of 1085 E. Hawley Road, Scottville, now currently an inmate in the Mason County Jail, was sentenced on a charge of breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny.
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski sentenced Totten to one year in jail and two years probation Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court. He was ordered to serve five months of the jail time now and was given credit for 118 days already served. The rest of the jail time will be served at the court’s discretion. A second charge of attempted breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny was dismissed.
Originally the plea agreement had Totten serving four months up front of the jail time. However, the judged changed that time to five months because Totten tested positive for the drug fentanyl while an inmate at the jail.
“Because he tested positive for drugs while incarcerated I am not bound by that plea agreement any more,” Beth Hand, assistant prosecuting attorney told the court. “And I think he deserves to serve an added 30 days.
“I’m not wanting to withdraw the plea agreement,” she added. “I just want him to serve additional time. He’s not deserving of the four months we originally agreed to.
Judge Sniegowski, who was now not bound to the jail time agreed upon in the plea agreement either, agreed with Hand in rendering her sentence.
Totten told the court that he realized now was the time he needed to step up.
“And I’m ready,” he said.
Totten was ordered to pay $598 in fines, costs and other court fees as well as a $30 monitoring fee per month while he is on probation.