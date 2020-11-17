A 33-year-old Scottville woman was arraigned Friday on 11 felony charges of embezzling from 11 different vulnerable adults before 79th District Court Judge Peter Wadel.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post investigated the allegations against Jessica Michelle Englebrecht, 33, 305 Broadway Ave., Scottville, and the charges were filed through the Michigan Attorney General’s office.
She was arraigned Friday on eight felony counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult more than $1,000 but less than $20,000, three felony counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult more than $200 but less than $1,000 and a felony count of caregiver comingling funds of vulnerable adults/obstructing investigators.
The felony complaint filed by Assistant Attorney General Daniel Gunderson in district court stated that Englebrecht was appointed as a guardian and/or conservator for 11 vulnerable adults from 2017 to 2019. The complaint alleges that Englebrecht used her position to “gain control of her clients’ finances.” It is alleged Englebrecht embezzled thousands of dollars in money and property from her clients, often transferring their money into her own account.”
The case was investigated by Trooper Kelsey Case of the Michigan State Police’s Hart Post.
Ryan Jarvi, spokesman for the attorney general’s office, told the Daily News that Englebrecht was appointed by the probate court to serve as a guardian and/or conservator to the 11 individuals.
Each of the eight felony counts of embezzlement of more than $1,000 but less than $20,000 carries a penalty of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine or three times the value of the money or property involved, whichever is greater.
Each of the three felony counts of embezzlement of more than $200 but less than $1,000 caries a penalty of one year in jail and/or a $2,000 fine or three times the value of the money or property involved, which is ever greater.
The 12th felony count carries a penalty of two years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.
Wadel set a personal recognizance bond at $7,500, and a probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 25.