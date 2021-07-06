A Scottville woman was sentenced to a year’s probation and fines and costs for driving while intoxicated Tuesday afternoon in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Elsie Jonelle Gerbers-Boyd received the sentence from Judge Susan Sniegowski.
Mason County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand asked Sniegowski to follow the agreement, and urged counseling for Gerbers-Boyd.
“She had a blood alcohol of (0.35). She’s lucky to be alive. So, we’re asking that the court have a sentence that would address those problems as well as protect the community,” Hand said.
Her attorney, David Glanville, outlined that outside of the alcohol use, Gerbers-Boyd is a productive member of the community, working for a local dairy farm and donating time and effort to the area.
“She knows she has an alcohol problem. There’s been times in her life where she’s been on top of that. Unfortunately, there are times like the day of this offense where she was not on top of it,” Glanville said. “She consumed a lot of alcohol and drove.”
Glanville submitted to the court that she is receiving counseling through Community Mental Health, and she is very responsive.
“Since the offense, she has not drank, at all,” he said.
Gerbers-Boyd was also sentenced to 60 hours of community service, and credit for a day of jail that was served. Her fines and costs are $1,248 including $140 in restitution. Of the restitution, $25 is to go Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and $115 to an individual.
“I do want you to know that it is encouraging all the work that you’ve done since November when you were arrested,” Sniegowski said after reading her sentence. “The actions you have taken so far speak volumes about your desire to make some serious changes in your life. Probation is there to help you to continue on that path.”