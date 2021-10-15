A Scottville woman was sentenced to time served and probation and ordered to pay fines last week in 51st Circuit Court for possession of methamphetamine. Jesse Lee Avra, 45, of Scottville, was sentenced to 91 days of jail, all of which she served, 18 months of probation and $1,316 in fines and costs by Judge Susan Sniegowski. Sniegowski signed the sentencing on Oct. 7. Avra pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on July 15.
