Several individuals entered pleas before Judge Susan Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon in Ludington.
• Mitchell Sidney Fuller pleaded guilty to home invasion in the second degree and a habitual offender second offense notice.
Fuller will have counts of home invasion first degree and two counts of assault or assault and battery dismissed at sentencing, as well as a habitual offender fourth offense notice, said Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink when she described the plea offer.
The charges are from an incident that took place on Dec. 9, 2020, in the 600 block of East Danaher Street. Sniegowski asked and Fuller confirmed that he entered a residence at that time and committed an assault.
Fuller was previously convicted of delivery/manufacturing marijuana in 2007, uttering and publishing in 2010 and felony weapons firearms possession in 2011.
He will be sentenced July 5.
• Michael Gregory Brault pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine in two separate files.
In one instance, Brault admitted that he possessed the drug at on May 11, 2021, and less than six months later, on Nov. 7, 2021, he also possessed the drug.
Sentencing was scheduled for July 12. At that time, a count of retail fraud third degree will be dismissed from one case, and a 79th District Court case of retail fraud third degree will also be dismissed.
Brault, though, had another case bound over in April 2022 on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Tabitha Nicole Vigansky pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of driving with a high blood alcohol level third offense.
Vigansky will have a count of driving with a suspended license/letting a suspended person drive will be dismissed at sentencing.
The sentencing date was scheduled for July 12.