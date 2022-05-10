Four individuals entered pleas of guilty before Judge Susan Sniegowski Tuesday morning in 51st Circuit Court.

• Destiny Marie Mclain pleaded guilty retail fraud first degree from an incident on Feb. 20. Mclain admitted that she stole goods from the Ludington Walmart that totaled more than $1,000 which included food, baby clothing and personal items. Mclain pleaded as charged, and Mason County Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand said a Cobbs evaluation was given to the court, and the court is to determine the sentence.

Hand said the court “indicated on April 5… that you were inclined to do a 5-7 month jail term with treatment to follow and probation. The estimated guidelines in this case are 5-23 months.”

Sniegowski explained to Mclain that following the pre-sentencing report, the court may determine a sentence beyond the parameters of the Cobbs evaluation. If that happens, Mclain has the right to withdraw her plea.

She will be sentenced on June 14.

• Austin Robert Krieger pleaded guilty to a felony count of uttering and publishing. Krieger attempted to cash a check made out to him on Feb. 28 at the Scottville branch of West Shore Bank drawn from Mason County Auto Parts and Services in the amount of $4,276.89 and dated Feb. 17. He will be sentenced on June 14. The endorsement was forged. A count of uttering and publishing is to be dismissed at sentencing.

• Kelly Christine Roeglin pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession of methamphetamine. Roeglin had methamphetamine on March 21 on Washington Avenue near Fifth Street in the City of Ludington. She will be sentenced on June 28. A count of operating while intoxicated is to be dismissed at sentencing.

• Matthew James Cripe pleaded guilty to two felony counts of resisting and obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence. The charges were from a March 13 incident in Amber Township that included two deputies with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and his girlfriend. Sentencing is June 14. A count of resisting and obstructing an officer will be dismissed.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.

