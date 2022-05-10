Four individuals entered pleas of guilty before Judge Susan Sniegowski Tuesday morning in 51st Circuit Court.
• Destiny Marie Mclain pleaded guilty retail fraud first degree from an incident on Feb. 20. Mclain admitted that she stole goods from the Ludington Walmart that totaled more than $1,000 which included food, baby clothing and personal items. Mclain pleaded as charged, and Mason County Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand said a Cobbs evaluation was given to the court, and the court is to determine the sentence.
Hand said the court “indicated on April 5… that you were inclined to do a 5-7 month jail term with treatment to follow and probation. The estimated guidelines in this case are 5-23 months.”
Sniegowski explained to Mclain that following the pre-sentencing report, the court may determine a sentence beyond the parameters of the Cobbs evaluation. If that happens, Mclain has the right to withdraw her plea.
She will be sentenced on June 14.
• Austin Robert Krieger pleaded guilty to a felony count of uttering and publishing. Krieger attempted to cash a check made out to him on Feb. 28 at the Scottville branch of West Shore Bank drawn from Mason County Auto Parts and Services in the amount of $4,276.89 and dated Feb. 17. He will be sentenced on June 14. The endorsement was forged. A count of uttering and publishing is to be dismissed at sentencing.
• Kelly Christine Roeglin pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession of methamphetamine. Roeglin had methamphetamine on March 21 on Washington Avenue near Fifth Street in the City of Ludington. She will be sentenced on June 28. A count of operating while intoxicated is to be dismissed at sentencing.
• Matthew James Cripe pleaded guilty to two felony counts of resisting and obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence. The charges were from a March 13 incident in Amber Township that included two deputies with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and his girlfriend. Sentencing is June 14. A count of resisting and obstructing an officer will be dismissed.