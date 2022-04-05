Several individuals pleaded in various cases in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan Sniegowski Tuesday.
• Tammy Louise Tanis pleaded to crimes in three separate files.
She pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of a building in one file. In a second file, she pleaded guilty to unlawful driving away a motor vehicle. In the third file, she pleaded guilty to two counts of assault/resist/obstruct an officer.
The malicious destruction of a building is from an incident on Dec. 15, 2021, in the 700 block of Rowe Street. On the same day, she took a Ford Focus from a location in the 400 block of East Ludington Avenue, which is where the charge of taking a vehicle is derived. The resisting an officer counts is from an incident on Dec. 22, 2021, in the 100 block of East Melendy Street.
She will be sentenced on May 24.
• Kegan David Strait pleaded no contest to because of civil liability to operating under the influence causing incapacitation injury from an Oct. 13, 2021, incident.
Sniegowski reviewed a transcript from the preliminary exam for the factual basis for plea of no contest at the request of Strait’s attorney, Becky Letterer. Sniegowski said a Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputy went to the scene of an accident in the 1200 block of South Lakeshore Drive around 3 a.m. that morning.
The crash that involved a silver BMW sedan had two occupants, including Strait, who was the driver. Sniegowski said Strait and the victim in the case needed to be extricated from car. Strait was freed after the driver’s side door was pried open. The victim was sent to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids and spent seven weeks in the intensive care unit which included an induced coma. The victim was at the preliminary exam and needed the use of a walker to be there.
He will be sentenced on May 24.
• April Lynn Somsel, of Ludington, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation.
Somsel was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl along with numerous used and unused needles when she was apprehended on Feb. 13, in Pere Marquette Township, according to a release from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office after the incident.
At the time of the incident, she was on probation for domestic violence third offense with a second offense habitual offense notice.
She will be sentenced on May 24.
• Sebastian Dean Moore, of Hart, pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts assault/resisting/obstructing an officer from an incident City of Ludington that took place on Dec. 24, 2021.
The incident was at a residence on Washington Avenue on Christmas Eve, and the resisting charges were from interactions with three deputies with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. The assault with a dangerous weapon was with a “coffee pot and/or a knife,” Sniegowski read in court.
He will be sentenced on May 24.
• Amber Irene Hambley, of Ludington, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine less than 25 grams and operating while intoxicated.
Hambley was apprehended on Jan. 1 in Pere Marquette Township on the charges.
She will be sentenced on May 24.
• Lea Louise Williams, of Ludington, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine less than 25 grams and a habitual offender third offense notice.
Williams committed the crime on Jan. 6 in the 700 block of East Loomis Street in the City of Ludington.
She will be sentenced on May 24.
• Robert Leslie Dewey pleaded guilty to operating while impaired third offense.
Dewey committed the crime on Feb. 20 on Stiles Road near Dewey Road in Victory Township.
He will be sentenced on May 24.