Several persons were sentenced on various charges Monday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Renee Ann Moline, 616 E. Dowland St., was sentenced to concurrent terms of 18 months’ probation and four days in jail on charges of delivery/manufacture of cocaine, heroin or other drugs and maintaining a drug house. She was given credit for four days already served. She was ordered to pay $766 in fines, costs, and other court fees.
John Eric Lusk was sentenced to three years’ probation and 90 days in jail for interfering with an electric communications device. He previously pleaded guilty in 79th District Court to a charge of domestic violence for which he was placed on tether for one year. He was given credit for 64 days already served in jail. He was ordered to pay $668 in fines, costs and other court fees.
Karleigh Rai Casano, 602 E. Danaher St., was sentenced to concurrent terms of 18 months’ probation for possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house. A charge of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed. She was sentenced to two days in jail and was given credit for time served. She was ordered to pay $726 inn fines, costs, and other court fees.
Geni Brandy Martinez, 5988 Sixth St., was sentenced to one year in jail and one year of probation for unlawful use of an automobile and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended operator’s license. She was ordered to serve 43 days in jail now and was given credit for time served. A charge of unlawfully driving away an automobile was dismissed upon her plea to the other charges. She was ordered to pay $708 in fines, costs and other court fees.