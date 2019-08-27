Brandon Scott Deweerdt, 34, of Shelby, was sentenced to 15 days in jail for attempted of a carrying concealed weapon Monday at 51st Circuit Court.
Deweerdt’s offense date was March 22 and he plead guilty May 28.
Deweerdt had a knife and other weapons in his trunk.
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola said Deweerdt’s strengths was lack of criminal history and holding employment, which acted in his favor but his weakness were the weapons he carried.
“The weakness is in the facts of the case itself, where the defendant had the knife in question but he also had a number of weapons in the vehicle trunk including body armor, for no apparent reason,” Spaniola said.
Spaniola said that gives the prosecution and law enforcement concern and “what the intentions of the defendant were.”
Defense attorney Doug Stevenson said a situation with weapons does cause concern.
“It was all pretty innocent,” Stevenson said.
He said the defendant let law enforcement search the vehicle.
Stevenson said that Deweerdt has primary custody of his children, and requested that he serve on weekends.
Deweerdt has had a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, but no prior felonies, according to Stevenson.
Judge Susan Sniegowski also sentenced him to 12 months of probation.
Deweerdt must pay $658 in fines and costs.