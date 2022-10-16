Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said the death of an inmate at the Mason County Jail last week was believed to be the result of a medical emergency.
Crandal Lee Smith, 59, of Ludington, was found dead last Tuesday evening. An autopsy was ordered, and Cole said the true determination will come from the work being conducted by Medical Examiner and Forensic Services at Western Michigan University’s Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine.
“He had been exercising in his cell beforehand. He was on high blood pressure meds that he was taking as prescribed,” Cole said. “I can’t say if it was a heart attack until the autopsy report comes back. There was no sign of any drug use in the cell, no suicide nor assault.
“I can only conclude based on the elimination of other potential causes, that it was sort of medical emergency.”
According to Smith’s attorney, Tracie McCarn-Dinehart, Smith requested to be in a cell with another cellmate instead of being in a section that was more in the general population.
“It is common for inmates to request to be moved for a variety of reasons,” Cole said, “most common is their inability to get along with others in the cells.”
Smith was being held in the jail awaiting a jury trial on a felony charge of delivery/manufacturing methamphetamine and a felony charge of maintaining a drug house. He also had a charge of habitual offender second offense notice.
The charges were from a Dec. 19, 2020, incident that was investigated by State, Sheriffs, Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT) where Smith was a co-defendant with Anthony Werner Priese, according to the felony information in the case. The jury trial was scheduled to start on Dec. 7.
Priese was charged with the same counts, except his habitual offender charge is a fourth offense notice, according to the felony information in his case. Priese was scheduled to face a jury trial last Wednesday, but it was delayed until this coming Wednesday.
Smith was facing two other jury trials. One was scheduled for Nov. 30 on an allegation of possession of analogues and habitual offender, second offense notice. The other was scheduled for Dec. 7 on an allegation of possession of methamphetamine.