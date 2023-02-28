Judge Susan Sniegowski issued sentences for six individuals in different cases during hearings Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
• Anthony David Vella, 35, was sentenced to three months’ probation, a suspended term of 12 months in jail, credit for 13 days served, and was ordered to pay $598 in fines and costs.
Vella pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy on Jan. 10.
Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand sought jail time for Vella, but Sniegowski opted instead for probation and time served.
“While I appreciate the defendant has worked (toward) sobriety in this particular case, I do believe that rehabilitation is one goal and punishment is another goal and deterring others from doing the same is a third goal of sentencing,” Hand said.
Defense attorney Karri Russell said Vella went through treatment at the Harbor Hall facility, and is now undergoing out-patient treatment with a sponsor. She provided letters from the facility and the sponsor.
“He has been incredibly communicative and very grateful,” Russell said. “The only client I’ve ever had that he’s grateful for the arrest because it saved his life.”
“Back in July before I was arrested, I knew I needed help,” Vella said. “I was heartbroken, depressed and just a mess. Before I got arrested, I decided to put myself into treatment. … Getting arrested that day, God gave me no choice but to go (to treatment).”
He said his work through the Harbor Hall program set him back on track.
• Melissa Jean Garland, 29, received a delayed sentence of 11 months of jail, with credit for three days served, and was ordered to pay $658 in fines and costs plus $30 per month in monitoring.
Garland, 29, pleaded guilty to felonious assault with a dangerous weapon on Jan. 3.
Garland’s attorney, Russell, said her client has worked with Community Mental Health to address the underlying alcohol issues that Garland is working through.
“My client is 124 days sober (and) very much acknowledges that alcohol is a vice for her and she is working to get it under control and maintain it under control,” Russell said. “She has been addressing her sobriety through CMH. She has a therapist/counselor, she has a peer coach, she has a case manager and she also has a psychiatrist on her team to help maintain sobriety.”
Russell asked for Alcoholics Anonymous to be optional, but Sniegowski ordered that Garland attend AA four times per week.
• Ramon Munoz 38, was sentenced to two years’ probation, with credit for four days in jail, and ordered to pay $785 in fines and costs plus $30 per month in supervision fees.
Munoz pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted resisting/opposing/obstructing a police officer on Jan. 10.
“I just want to be the man I know I can be, and I know that I’ve had some problems. But, I’d like to say that I am past those,” Munoz said prior to sentencing. “I wake up every day at 5 o’clock, and I go to work. I come home and take care of my kids. That’s all that I do any more.”
• Dakota Lee Mills, 23, was sentenced to two years’ probation, one day of jail with credit for a day served, was ordered to pay $658 in fines and costs plus a $30 per month monitoring fee. In addition, Mills must pay $25 in restitution to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital.
Mills pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, on Jan. 3. The sentences for the two charges are to run concurrently.
• Taylor James Willard, 29, was sentenced to 12 months’ probation, 10 days in jail with credit for 10 days, and was ordered to pay $598 in fines and costs, plus $30 per month in monitoring.
Willard pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic on Jan. 3.
• Lindsey Paige Klastow, 39, was sentenced to six months of non-reporting probation and must pay $735 in fines and costs.
Klastow pleaded guilty earlier in the hearing Tuesday afternoon to a count of attempted resisting and obstructing an officer. She was initially charged with resisting and obstructing an officer from a May 9, 2021 incident in the 100 block of Melendy Street in Ludington.