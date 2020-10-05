HART — The Michigan State Police is seeking the public’s assistance in an investigation of criminal sexual conduct involving several suspects in multiple counties, including Oceana County.
According to a release, the investigation began July 23 when the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unknown male inside a residence along with a juvenile girl.
“Throughout the investigation, it was learned that several men had sexually assaulted the juvenile victim, and these assaults had taken place in multiple areas of West Michigan,” the state police stated in the release. “MSP detectives have taken over as the lead agency in the case, as the investigation involves multiple jurisdictions.”
The Daily News reported earlier this month that 17-year-old Dwight Bernard McKinney of Muskegon was arraigned in 78th District Court in Oceana County on three counts of criminal sexual conduct, first degree as well as 22-year-old Robert Iree Mallard of Muskegon was arraigned in the same place on one count of criminal sexual conduct, first degree, in relation to the investigation.
The state police stated two more men were arraigned in relation to the investigation. Jermaine Chapman, 24, was arraigned on one count of first degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of possession of child sexually abusive materials and a count of second degree criminal sexual conduct in 60th District Court in Muskegon. Also arraigned in 60th District Court was 19-year-old Quonteravious Moffett on a count of third degree criminal sexual conduct.
The investigation, though, is active and ongoing, the state place stated. It is working with the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office and the Muskegon Police Department to determine if other suspects or victims are involved. The state police also stated the FBI’s human trafficking task force is involved to determine if human trafficking was a factor into the case.
For those who may have information, they are asked to call the Muskegon Area Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.