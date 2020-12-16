A Casnovia man, who is currently serving time in federal prison, was sentenced to jail time in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday. The sentence brings to conclusion a long investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and a final adjudication in the court system.
Jeffrey Lee Steiger, 33, was sentenced to two months in jail, with credit given for time served, on two charges of criminal sexual conduct, fourth degree, incapacitating a victim by 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan Sniegowski. He had previously pleaded no contest to the charges.
Both the federal and the state charges were initially investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office in July 2019 and through interviews with Homeland Security Investigations in February of this year. Steiger used a phone to record images of a girl on April 25, 2018 and he attempted to use a pen camera to capture images of three girls while they were undressed.
Two cases were initially brought in state court and reached 51st Circuit Court before the federal case was developed and prosecuted. One case has a felony count of capturing/distributing an image of an unclosed person and a felony count of surveilling an unclothed person. The second case has three felony counts of child abusive commercial activity and two felony counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
After his sentencing Tuesday, the other charges were dismissed because of the plea agreement reached. The first case file of capturing/distributing an image of unclothed person was the one the federal government prosecuted, and thus, was not further prosecuted in the state court system.
“Today’s sentencing is rather anti-climatic in view of what he was given in federal court,” Spaniola told the court Tuesday. “I recommend we follow the plea agreement.”
Steiger was sentenced to 25 years of prison, five years of supervised release and had to pay $8,240 in fines, costs and assessments by U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Maloney last month in Kalamazoo on a guilty plea of production of child pornography.