Two teens were taken into custody Friday in connection with two incidents of Orbeez being shot into crowds of people Thursday evening and again on Friday.
A 17-year-old Ludington boy and a 19-year-old woman were arrested Friday afternoon by Ludington police. Authorities are seeking to charge the two with felonious assault. The male was released into the custody of his mother due to his age, and the woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail shortly after the 1:30 p.m. arrest on Friday.
An Orbeez is like a BB but generally not as hard, according to Ludington Police Capt. Steve Wietrzykowski.
The first incident was reported at 8:50 p.m., Thursday, after the pair reportedly shot Orbeez from a moving vehicle into a crowd of people on the sidewalk outside of House of Flavors Restaurant in the 400 block of East Ludington Avenue. A few minutes later a complaint was lodged of the pair shooting into a crowd of people on the Stearns Outer Drive.
Several victims reported pain and welts after being hurt in one of the incidents. The victims include an 18-year-old Ludington female, a 37-year-old Ludington man, two 42-year-old Scottville men, a 14-year-old Scottville girl and a 20-year-old Ludington woman. None sought medical treatment according to Wietrzykowski.
Friday around 1:30 p.m., a 42-year-old Scottville woman called 911 because she said a man was hanging out a car window shooting BBs at her car which was on East Ludington Avenue near Nelson Road. The woman provided a description to Central Dispatch and Ludington Police were able to pull the vehicle over South Washington Avenue at Danaher Street.