A Tennessee man was arraigned on a felony and a misdemeanor by Attorney Magistrate Glenn Jackson III Wednesday with the charges stemming from a crash last weekend in Pere Marquette Township.
Bryan Lewis Bruner, 35, 602 Reed Ridge Road, Gatlinburg, Tennessee, was arraigned was arraigned on a felony count of operating under the influence causing incapacitating injury and a misdemeanor count of failure to stop at the scene of a serious injury accident.
The charges are from an incident at 2:04 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17. The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a hit-and-run crash, it stated in a press release that same day, where a 49-year-old Ludington man received injuries when the 2005 Honda motorcycle he was riding was allegedly rear-ended by a 2019 Hyundai Accent driven by Bruner on Pere Marquette Highway north of Iris Road in Pere Marquette Township.
The Ludington man was initially taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital before being sent to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
The vehicle Bruner was driving was found by first responders disabled south of the crash and in the lane of traffic, according to the Michigan State Police’s release.
Bruner was previously arraigned on a misdemeanor of operating while intoxicated and received a $500 cash bond. The information, though, was amended where the initial count was removed and the two new charges were added.
Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand said the motorcyclist “is touch-and-go” in terms of his health. She said it was still uncertain if the man would survive from the injuries sustained in the crash.
Hand sought a high bond amount for Bruner. Although Bruner lives with a relative and the relative’s friend in Mason County, Hand said the prosecutor’s office was concerned that he had run-ins with law enforcement in Oklahoma and Tennessee. Hand sought a $25,000 cash-only bond.
Becky Lederer, who was representing Bruner for the arraignment before an attorney can be assigned by the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission, said that because Bruner worked here and was settling in, he was not a flight risk. He also freely went to the hearing Wednesday after posting his initial bond.
Jackson decided to set the bond at $25,000 10 percent deposit or surety. He, too, noticed the multiple states Bruner previously lived while noting he was living with a relative here and had a job in Ludington. Bruner was remanded back to the Mason County Jail.
A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 5.