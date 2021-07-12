A cross-country trucker whose defense was that he didn’t know he was in violation of Michigan gun laws was sentenced on reduced weapons charges in 51st Circuit Court Monday.
Gary L. Brown of Texas pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges Monday appearing via Zoom video conferencing. He pleaded to attempting to possess a loaded firearm in a vehicle and failure to present a non-residential permit to carry a concealed weapon. He was originally charged with three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, a felony.
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski sentenced Brown to pay $325 in fines, costs, and other court fees as well as the forfeiture of his weapons and ammunition, worth about $4,000. The judge said she would keep a probation file open for about six months or until the money due was paid and the guns and ammo were forfieted.
Brown’s attorney, James Makowski, also appearing via Zoom, asked the court to reconsider the forfeiture of the guns, saying it would place a hardship on Brown.
“This man lives and makes his living in his truck,” Makowski said. “Everything he owns is in that truck. He needs something to defend himself.
“I don’t know whether you are aware of it or not, but during the last 18 months or so, with all of the unrest in the country, there have been at least 30 truckers killed,” he continued. “You can understand why he wants something to defend himself with.”
“I didn’t realize I was breaking any laws here,” Brown said, “so I was surprised when I got pulled over and arrested.”
He was arrested Sept. 2, 2020 following a traffic stop in Branch Township by the Michigan State Police.
Judge Sniegowski said she felt this was a better resolution to the case in view of all the circumstances.