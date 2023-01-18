One of three men arrested in the theft of a Lone Star smoker grill from the 10 Spot pleaded guilty Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Devonta Gene Young pleaded guilty as charged to larceny of goods valued at at least $1,000 but less than $20,000. He will be sentenced March 14.
The grill, when it was stolen from the 10 Spot, located in the 5700 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township, was valued at $5,200. It was reported stolen to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at 6 a.m., Oct. 18, 2022.
Following a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office and troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post, three people were arrested at 7:17 p.m. the same night in the 1100 block of North Amber Road in Amber Township.
They were all lodged in the Mason County Jail at the time of their arrest.
Alvonya Martel Brown pleaded guilty to the same crime on Dec. 6, 2022, and his sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 21.
Garth Lemere Jr., the third person, pleaded guilty to attempted larceny of an item or items valued at least $1,000 but less than $20,000 on Jan. 10. He will be sentenced March 21.