Three people entered pleas to various charges Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski, including one for fleeing and eluding an officer and resisting and obstructing an officer.
Christian Lee Mitchell, 29, 508 E. Danaher St., pleaded guilty to three separate charges which included two charges against police and that of being a habitual offender.
Mitchell pleaded guilty to the habitual second offense charge which has a maximum penalty of 7 1/2 years incarceration; fleeing and eluding a police officer, third degree, which carries a maximum penalty of three years incarceration, and resisting/assaulting/obstructing and officer, which carries a maxim penalty of one year incarceration. Because he pleaded guilty to the habitual offender, second offense charge the maximum penalty on his crimes can be multiplied one and one-half times.
He was arrested two separate times this summer by Ludington City Police. His first arrest was July 11, the second time was on July 24.
Judge Sniegowski read his past offenses to Mitchell asking him each time if he was convicted of those crimes. He replied that yes he was.
He will be sentenced Nov. 10.
• Douglas Wayne Blendin, 59, Ludington pleaded guilty to a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (OUIL), third offense.
Blendin admitted the day he was arrested, June 26, by Ludington Police, that he blood alcohol level (BAC) was 0.36, more than four times the legal limit. He was arrested at 505 N. Washington Avenue.
He told the judge he was ashamed of what he did and that he knew he made a mistake.
The judge listed his other arrests, which included an OUIL charge in Clare County in 2019 and another OUIL in 2015 in Indiana.
He will be sentenced on Oct. 20.
• Paula Sue Forner-Lundberg, 56, 6413 S. Stiles Road, Pentwater, pleaded guilty to OUIL, third offense.
She affirmed when prompted by Judge Sniegowski that the day of her arrest her BAC was 0.26, over three times the legal limit. She was arrested in Riverton Township on March 6 by Mason County Sheriff’s deputies.
The judge read her prior convictions of drunk driving which occurred in 2007 and 2011. She will be sentenced on Oct. 20.