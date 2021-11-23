Three persons entered pleas In 51st Circuit Court Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
• Warren Russell Peterson, 51, Ludington, pleaded guilty to the high court misdemeanor of criminal sexual conduct, fourth degree. He was charged after an incident that occurred in the 300 block of East Ludington Avenue on May 7. He will be sentenced Jan. 4, 2022 at 1 p.m.
• Zachary Scott Austin, 34, Ludington, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated stalking and malicious destruction of property, more than $200 but less than $1,000 in connection with events from July 1-Aug. 6. The prosecution said Austin had repeatedly harassed a former girlfriend and then slashed all four tires on her Ford Expedition when it was parked in the 300 block of Second Street. He will be sentenced Jan. 4, 2022 at 1 p.m.
• David Lee Bothwell, 45, Fountain, currently an inmate at the Mason County Jail, entered guilty pleas in two different case files. His pleas were to domestic violence, third offense; felonious assault, habitual offender, fourth offense; illegal entry, and malicious destruction of property over $200 but less than $1,000. The third offense domestic violence elevates the maximum penalty to 15 years and the felonious assault maximum sentence to 40 years. The charges stem from two incidents, one on Oct. 6, 2020, at in the 800 block of Loomis Street and the other on March 26 on First Street in Sheridan Township. He will be sentenced Jan. 18, 2022.