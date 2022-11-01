Three persons entered pleas Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan Sniegowski.
They will be sentenced Dec. 20.
• Tony LaMont James pleaded guilty to two probation violations. Those were a charge of possession with intent to deliver/manufacuture methamphetamines, possession of cocaine, and being a habitual offender, second offense.
The charges were filed after a Jan. 19 incident at 6000 block of East Glen Lane which resulted in his arrest by Mason County Sheriff deputies.
• David Cameron McKendrick pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamines, and being a habitual offender, fourth offense. This charge elevates whatever sentence he should get on the drug charge to life in prison.
His charges were filed after a Feb. 2, 2021, incident at in the 100 block of Filer Street in Ludington. He was arrested by Ludington Police.
• Richard Armond Alldaffer entered his plea of guilty to one of the seven counts he was charged with. He pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine.
Six other charges were to be dismissed. Those charges included carrying a concealed weapon, altering the ID marks on a firearm, operating with a suspended/revoked/denied license, felony firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in or upon a vehicle and having a short-barreled shotgun or rifle.
The charges were from an April 29 incident in Pere Marquette Township.