Three persons entered pleas in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
• David Scott Alexander, 61, Ludington, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, third offense, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense. A charge of being a habitual offender, second offense notice, will be dismissed at sentencing upon his plea to the domestic violence, third offense charge.
• Joseph Andrew Falbe, 37, Twin Lake, stood mute to a charge of miscellaneous dangerous weapons charge and to a charge attempted miscellaneous dangerous weapons charge.
• Cassandra Mae-Linda Johnson, 26, Fountain, entered a plea of no contest to a charge of felonious assault.
They will all be sentenced on a date yet to be determined by the court.