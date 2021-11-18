Three persons entered pleas Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
• Matthew Edward Kernozek, 32, Newaygo, pleaded guilty to an added count of false pretenses less than $200. He had originally been charged with forgery and uttering and publishing following a Feb. 20, 2020 incident in the City of Ludington.
Judge Sniegowski asked him if he signed a person’s signature on a forged check that day and Kernozek replied that he had. Noting that he had no prior criminal history he was allowed to plead to the misdemeanor offense.
Hearing no objections, the judge also sentenced him Tuesday to pay $543 in fines, costs and other court fees.
• Bryan Patrick Lund, 36, Ludington, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, 25 grams or less; possession of methemphatimes; and, being a habitual offender, third offense. The charges were filed after an incident July 9, 2020 at 202 E. Melendy St. He will be sentenced Jan. 4, 2022.
• Nicholas Lee-Scott Michels, 27, Walhalla, pleaded guilty to possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle and driving with a suspended operator’s license. He was charged following a traffic stop on March 13 on Benson Road near Walhalla. He will be sentenced Jan. 4, 2022.