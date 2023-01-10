Three people entered pleas in separate cases in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski Tuesday.
• David Anthony Vella pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamines and being a habitual offender, fourth offense.The charges stemmed from a July 22, 2022, incident that occurred in Custer Township. He will be sentenced Feb. 28.
• Ramon Munoz pleaded guilty to an added court of attempting to assault and resist a police officer. He was charged with two counts of assaulting and resisting a police officer. He was scheduled to go to trial on those charges today. The charges arose after an incident in the City of Ludington on March 10, 2021. He will be sentenced Feb. 28.
• Garth Allen Lemire Jr., pleaded guilty to attempted larceny of $1,000 but less than $20,000 worth of goods. A charge of of larceny of goods of $1,000 but less than $20,000 will be dismissed at his sentencing. The charge arose after his arrest on Oct 18, 2022 in Pere Marquette Township. He will be sentenced March 21.