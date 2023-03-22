Three people entered pleas Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan Sniegowski in separate files:
• Robert Lamadline pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon. He was arrested by Mason County Sheriff’s deputies following a traffic stop on Meyers Road near Hansen Road on Sept. 7, 2022. He will be sentenced May 23.
• Garth Lemire, 24, pleaded guilty to one charge of larceny of $1,000 but less than $20,000 and a like charge will be dismissed. The charges stem from incidents from 2018 until the time of his arrest last fall in 2022. He will be sentenced May 23.
• Ryan Woods, 43, pleaded guilty to operating with a high blood alcohol content and resisting and opposing a police officer. He was arrested on Oct. 23, 2022 by Mason County Sheriff’s deputies on Dewey Road near Amber Road in Amber Township. Police records stated was 0.17, nearly twice the limit, at the time of his arrest. He will be sentenced May 23.