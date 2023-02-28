Judge Susan Sniegowski took guilty pleas in three separate cases during hearings Tuesday afternoon in 51st Circuit Court.
All sentencings were set for April 18.
• Darcie Lynn Adolphson, 36, pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing or retaining a financial transaction device.
Adolphson affirmed that she took one of those devices between May 23 and June 11, 2022, and the second device on May 28, 2022. Her attorney, Tracie Dinehart, sought to ensure that the restitution that will be ordered will be for both Adolphson and an unnamed co-defendant.
• Stephen James Mishler, 32, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and a habitual offender third offense warrant.
Mishler affirmed that he had the drug on Jan. 10 at a location near Ludington Avenue and Pere Marquette Highway.
• Brent Ryan Wicklund, 41, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
Wicklund was initially charged to unlawful driving away a motor vehicle from an incident on Jan. 10, 2022, on Wilson Road in Custer Township.