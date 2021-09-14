Three persons were sentenced on charges of possession of methamphetamines Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
• Anthony Lee Sawyer, 33, 720 E. Filer St., was sentenced to one year probation, one day in jail with credit for one day served and ordered to pay a $30 per month monitoring fee as well as $658 in fines, costs, and other court fees.
• Anthony Jordan Genta, 36, 555 N. Jackpine, Fountain, was sentenced to one year probation and 18 months in jail with credit given for 18 days already served. He was ordered to pay a $30 per monitoring fee as well as $658 in fines, costs, and other court fees.
• Lori Ann Holden, 42, 7065 N. Dennis Road, was sentenced to four concurrent sentences of possession of methamphetamines. She was sentenced to 95 days in jail and was given credit for 95 days already served; two years probation; a $30 per month monitoring fee and a total of $916 in fines, costs and other court fees.