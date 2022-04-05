Three individuals received sentences by Judge Susan Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court in unrelated cases:
• Kevin Allan Fitch was sentenced to concurrent terms from three different cases, including a probation violation.
He was sentenced to a year in jail at the Mason County Jail for domestic violence third offense with credit for 104 days and fines and costs of $598. He also received the same sentence for assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer and probation violation.
For the probation violation, he received credit for 223 days served in the jail.
Fitch also is not to contact the victim during his incarceration.
• Justin Lee Gean was sentenced to probation of 5 years, credit for one day of jail, DNA testing, $658 in fines costs as well as $30 per month for monitoring.
Gean pleaded no contest to criminal sexual conduct fourth degree forced or coercion after an incident in October 2021.
• Michael Mason Durham was sentenced to two years of probation, 39 days jail with credit for 39 days and fines and costs of $425. He pleaded no contest to assault or assault and battery and no contest to domestic violence in February.