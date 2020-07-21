Three people employed by Mason County are the latest victims in a long list of attempted identity theft which involved someone applying for unemployment benefits using the victims names.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole the latest complaint was reported to his office at 7:27 a.m. Friday by the county clerk’s office. According to Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly, there are 96 full-time and 21 part-time employees and the three victims were from various offices within the county.
This is the latest complaint is one of over of 20 attempted identity thefts in the last month the sheriff’s office has received involving people filing for unemployment benefits.
Cole said the upswing began when people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic began to apply for unemployment benefits.
He reiterated his warning to local residents.
“I’d strongly recommend folks to open any mailings from the State of Michigan regarding unemployment claims,” Cole said.
“Even if the recipient of the mailing didn’t apply for benefits they should open it anyway,” he continued. “”If people simply throw it away, it offers a criminal the chance to use their name and information.
“These people committing the frauds have been known to go through the garbarge looking for stuff like this,” he added.
“It’s troubling because then the people who really need the money aren’t getting it.”