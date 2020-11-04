Three people entered pleas Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
• Rudolph Edmund Bergeron, 29, 4068 S. Yale Court, Baldwin, who is currently incarcerated in the Lake County Jail, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested Aug. 8 in the 3000 block of North Jebavy Drive.
The plea agreement calls for him to serve one year in jail, with seven months of the term to be served up front and the rest of the time to be served at the court’s discretion. The time will run concurrent with his Lake County sentence. He will be placed on probation with substance abuse counseling ordered as well as operator’s license sanctions. The guidelines in the case call for anywhere from five to 23 months of incarceration time. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 15.
• Terryn DeWayne Borgh, 23, 311 N. Lavinia St., pleaded guilty to interfering with a communication device and domestic violence. He was arrested March 12 following an alleged incident in the 100 block of South Main Street in Scottville.
The plea agreement calls for him to serve one year in jail with six months of the sentence to be served up front and the rest of the time to be served at the court’s discretion. He will also be placed on probation with a substance abuse evaluation to be ordered. The guidelines in the case call for anywhere from 0-9 months incarceration.
The charge of being a habitual offender will be dismissed at the time of sentencing.
He was originally charged with aggravated domestic assault, but the judge ruled Tuesday that the police report did not support that charge. He was allowed to plead to the domestic assault charge. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 15.
• Matthew Jason Case, 47, 926 E. Tinkham Ave. Apt. No. 313, who is currently incarcerated in the Mason County Jail, pleaded guilty to aggravated stalking.
The plea agreement calls for him to serve one year in jail and five years probation. He will also be placed on tether and ordered to attend mental health counseling. The guidelines in the case call for 12 to 24 months incarceration.
He was arrested Jan. 4 in the City of Ludington after an incident, that he admitted Tuesday, he had intimidated and terrorized an individual. On the day he was arrested he had also violated a restraining order that the individual had against him.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 15.