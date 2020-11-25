Three men entered pleas Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
• Jack James Johnson, 59, 494 S. Pere Marquette Highway, entered a plea of no contest to a charge of criminal sexual conduct, fourth degree. His plea was entered in connection with an incident involving a person over the age of 18, which occurred June 29 in the City of Ludington.
The plea agreement calls for Johnson to serve one year in jail, with 45 days to be served up front and the rest of the time to be served at the court’s discretion. He would also have to participate in substance abuse counseling and register with the state’s sex offender’s site. Sentencing guidelines in the case are 0-3 months.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 26, 2021 at 4 p.m.
• Jordan Thomas Wieand, 31, Wellston, pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of methamphetamine and one charge of use of methamphetamine. His pleas were entered in connection with two incidents. The first was on July 16 in the City of Scottville, the second, on Aug. 21 in the City of Ludington.
The plea agreement calls for him to received two concurrent terms of one year in jail, with 90 days to be served up front and the rest of the time to be served at the court’s discretion. He would be placed on probation. He would be ordered to participate in substance abuse counseling. Sentencing guidelines in the case call for 0-11 months.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:15 p.m.
• Andrew Thomas Walicki, 31, 179 N. Bonnie St., pleaded no contest to charges of attempted home invasion and assaulting/resisting/opposing a police officer in connection with a Nov. 3 incident in the City of Ludington and at Walicki’s home in Pere Marquette Township.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.