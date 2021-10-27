Three men were sentenced to jail time and probation on drug charges Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
• Robert Brown, 36, Hart, was sentenced to a full year in jail on a charge of possession of methamphetamines. Brown was given credit for four days served. He is currently on probation for another offense in Oceana County so no new probation time was added.
Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink said that Brown had 10 prior felonies. Brown’s defense attorney asked the judge to follow the recommendation from probation/parole (which was for the year in jail) and that his term be concurrent with the jail time he is currently serving in Oceana County.
The judge did make his sentence concurrent to the time he is serving in Oceana County and ordered him to pay $198 in fines and costs.
• Jason Davis, 40, Bear Lake, was sentenced to 18 months probation and jail time on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, 25 grams or less. He was ordered to serve 11 days in jail and was given credit for 11 days already served. He was ordered to pay $598 in fines, costs, $30 per month monitoring fee and other court fees.
• Donald Glenn Fitch, 38, Scottville, was sentenced to 18 months probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamines. He was sentenced to two days in jail and was a given credit for time served.
“You have a long history of mental health and substance abuse issues, Mr. Fitch, and you are going to be given the tools while you’re on probation to help you make some serious changes in your life,” Judge Susan Sniegowski said. “I advise you to take advantage of them.”
He was ordered to pay $30 per month monitoring fee, and $648 in fines, costs and other court fees.