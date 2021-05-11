Three people entered pleas before Judge Susan Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
• Elsie Jonelle Gerbers-Boyd pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense. Gerbers was arrested Nov. 18, 2020, in Riverton Township at the South Scottville and Hawley roads intersection. At the time of her arrest her blood alcohol content was 0.359. The legal limit is 0.08. She will sentenced July 6 at 3 p.m.
• Cody Alan Harrison pleaded guilty to two counts of resisting and opposing a police officer and one count of disturbing the peace. Upon his plea to those charges a fourth count of trespassing will be dismissed at the time of his sentencing. He was arrested Feb. 26 after an incident at the Sand Bar, 203 S. James Street. He will be sentenced July 6 at 3:15 p.m.
• Geni Brand Martinez pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended operator’s license, second offense and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. She was arrested Feb. 20 on First Street driving a motor vehicle that did not belong to her. She will be sentenced July 6 at 3:30 p.m.