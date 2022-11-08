Three individuals saw their convictions set aside Tuesday afternoon by Judge Susan Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court.
• Lisa Lea Krolczyk asked the court to set aside her 1998 conviction for possession of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic by Sniegowski.
Krolczyk said she has not had any contact with law enforcement or convictions.
Sniegowski indicated the court received a letter from the Michigan Attorney General’s office indicating Krolczyk might be eligible to have the conviction set aside.
Rather, she’s been working with the homeless community in the Grand Rapids area, she said. Her work includes volunteering in a food pantry there and with narcotics anonymous, including being a sponsor.
She wanted to set aside the conviction to help lift her spirits, she told the court.
“I think it would make me feel better as a person and lift my morale,” Krolczyk told the court. “I would like to get a job. I have several degrees… I would like to get some kind of job, a little job. Everything requires a background check.”
• Christopher Mykel Wallager asked that the court set aside a 2002 conviction, and Sniegowski indicated the attorney general’s office sent a letter to the court stating Wallager may be eligible for his conviction to be set aside.
Wallager told the court that he was married in 2006, and the couple had a daughter in 2007.
He also has a stepson.
He is employed as a manager of an auto parts store, and he has been for six years.
“Everything has been going fine. I haven’t had any contact with police, not so much as a speeding ticket. to this day, i have nightmares of being in jail. I learned my lesson,” Wallager said.
Mason County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sarah Valente told the court that the office was in contact with the victim in the case.
Valente indicated the victim was OK with the conviction being set aside so Wallager may have a second chance.
• Laverne Clifford Forbes had a conviction set aside a 2012 conviction by Sniegowski.
Forbes told the court that following his conviction, he received his chauffeurs license and returned to his employer.
He eventually worked part time and eventually retired completely.
He said he did not have contact with police since the conviction.
“I just appreciate the opportunity,” he said.