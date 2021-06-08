Three people entered pleas with the 51st Circuit Court on Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
• Beth Lynn Buell pleaded no contest to two felony counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer.
Both offenses occurred Dec. 14, when two Mason County Sheriff’s deputies were dropping her off at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital following a wellness check.
Buell hit Deputy Austin Mendez in the face and spit on another deputy despite testing positive for COVID-19 three days prior, according to the police report.
Buell had not taken her usual medication for her mental health that day, she said. She has been in contact with West Michigan Community Mental Health before and since the incident, her attorney said.
Buell will be sentenced at a later date.
• Armando Gregorio Gutierrez pleaded guilty to felony counts of fleeing a police officer in the fourth degree and assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer.
He also pleaded guilty to being a habitual offender, third offense, reduced from fourth offense as part of the plea deal.
Additional charges of operating an unregistered vehicle with an invalid license were dropped as part of the deal.
Gutierrez fled in his vehicle from a traffic stop and later ran from the officer on foot in Amber Township on March 28.
He will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on July 26.
• Robert Charles Brown pleaded guilty to a felony of possessing methamphetamine on March 18 at the Meijer gas station.
As part of the plea deal, he also pleaded guilty to being a two-time habitual offender rather than four.
Brown will also be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on July 26.