Three persons entered pleas in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski Tuesday.
• Jacob Howe, 27, 400 W. Third St., Scottville, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. He will be sentenced Dec. 8. The charges were filed against him on July 15 following an incident in the City of Scottville.
• Tanya Josephena Hathaway, 40, 602 S. Washington Avenue, pleaded guilty to unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle and fleeing and eluding a police officer, third degree. She will be sentenced Dec. 8. She was arrested April 21 after stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase from Meyers Road and U.S. 10 into Lake County where the vehicle was stopped by spike strips.
• Matthew Bryan Ropp, 36, of Manistee, pleaded guilty to three charges. Charges were filed against Ropp Aug. 21. He pleaded to possession of heroin, 25 grams or less; use of fentanyl; and impaired driving. He will be sentenced Dec. 8.