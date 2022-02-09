Three persons were sentenced Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
• Shawn Marie Vanhoose, 45, AuGres, was sentenced to jail time and probation for stealing/retaining without consent a financial transaction device. Judge Susan K. Sniegowski sentenced her to probation for one year and 72 days in jail with credit for 72 days already served. She was ordered to pay $258 in fines, costs, and other court fees and a $30 per month monitoring fee while she is on probation.
• Kimberly Ellis Koslow, 51, Fountain, was sentenced to concurrent terms of 12 months in jail with 108 days and 110 days credit for time already served, respectively, and 18 months probation for two counts of impaired driving. Charges of assaulting and resisting a police officer were dismissed as well as a charge of possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. She was ordered to pay $1,758 in fines, costs and other court fees as well as a $30 per month monitoring fee while she is on probation.
• Joshua Mark Basset-Lynch, 20, 5813 Iris Road, was sentenced to 12 months in jail and probation for two years on a charge of possession of methamphetamines/ecstacy. He was ordered to pay $658 in fines, costs and other court fees and $30 per month monitoring fee while he is on probation.