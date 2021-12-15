Three persons were sentenced in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
• Joshua Anthony McClure, 50, Portage, was sentenced to 65 day in jail on a charge of attempting to assault/resist a police officer. He was given credit for 65 days already served in jail.
A second like charge was dismissed as were charges of driving on a suspended operator’s license, and a charge of retail fraud, third degree.
He was ordered to pay $164.15 in restitution to Walmart and another $125 in fines, costs and other court fees.
• Daniel Leigh McWilliams, was sentenced to one year probation on a charge of possession of less than 25 grams of a controlled substance.
He was ordered to serve two days in jail and was given credit for two days already served. He was ordered to pay $658 in fines, costs, and other court fees.
• Christy Ann Pider was sentenced to two years probation on a charge of being an accessory after the fact to a felony. She was ordered to pay $658 in fines, costs and other court fees.
A charge of home invasion, second degree, was dismissed.