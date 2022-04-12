Three persons were sentenced before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court.
• Raymond Kenneth Hardmon was sentenced to probation for three years and ordered to pay $525 in fines, costs, and other court fees on a charge of domestic violence, second offense.
• Anthony Jordan Genta, was sentenced to 47 days in jail, and was given credit for 47 days already served, and 18 months probation on a charge of possession of methamphatimes. He was ordered to pay $598 in fines, costs, and other court fees. Two other charges were dismissed. Those charges include operating a motor vehicle without insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle.
• Brandon Charles Hathaway, was sentenced to concurrent terms of 12 months in jail, on charges of assaulting/resisting a police officer. He was given credit for 77 days of time already served and ordered to pay $466 in fines, costs, and other court fees.