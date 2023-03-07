The jury trial of a Mason County woman facing more than 10 counts of embezzlement was adjourned Tuesday morning because of a lack of jurors in the jury pool in 51st Circuit Court.
Jessica Michelle Englebrecht, 35, continues to face 12 felony counts as it relates to allegations of embezzlement from vulnerable adults in various amounts.
Jury selection began Monday and 13 people were in the seated in the jury box. Tuesday morning, another 13 potential jurors that did not show up on Monday appeared, and those numbers were cut down to eight quickly.
“I think what we have (Tuesday) is an extremely unusual situation,” said Judge Susan Sniegowski. “We had 24 summoned jurors not appear which is… I’ve never seen such a thing happen. I do know that our last jury trial, we had a large number of people not appear, about 10%. This has doubled.
“We had 73 that we expected to show up and we had 24 not show up. We had the opportunity to call some of those people and get them back here (Tuesday),” she continued. “And many of them were legitimate challenges for cause. I think that at this point in time, because of the failure of people to appear for jury duty, it has left the parties without a full and fair opportunity to challenge (potential jurors).”
Many of the jurors that were questioned by Sniegowski, Assistant Attorney General Dan Gunderson and defense attorney Tracie Dinehart knew either Englebrecht, one or several of the witnesses or Dinehart, a local attorney.
“As the court is aware, we only have five jurors left remaining in the pool after all of the disqualifications and the for-cause challenges to this particular (selection),” Dinehart said in requesting the court to adjourn the trial. “Obviously, I believe this (jury selection) doesn’t allow Miss Englebrecht to get a fair trial of a jury of her peers at this point.
“It is speculative whether or not we would even get a jury at this point.”
Englebrecht faces eight felony counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. She is also facing three additional felony counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult $200 or more but less than $1,000. A 12th charge, felony obstruction of an investigation into commingling funds by a caregiver of vulnerable adults, was also an allegation.
Michigan State Police Sgt. Kelsey Case investigated the incidents and the offense date was listed as April 1, 2017. Englebrecht was appointed to serve as a guardian and/or conservator to 11 individuals by probate court.
Sniegowski dismissed the jurors, and she said she planned to investigate the reasons why so many people that responded to jury duty were not qualified to do so.
“We had a large number of people who were summoned (Tuesday) that were not qualified to be jurors,” she said. “We had to dismiss them for basic qualification reasons. I want the parties to know that I am going to investigate that and ensure that the next jury panel that we call complies with the information we needed.
“We’re going to have to summon even more jurors for the next time considering some of what we’ve seen,” she said.
Those people who did not appear for jury duty will be served to attend a show-cause hearing before Sniegowski to find out why they didn’t show up.
Dinehart also said she plans to seek a motion for a change of venue away from Mason County.
“Based on the questions and answers of this particular jury is a change of venue motion based on the fact that (of a witness knowing many people). It’s abundantly clear that this being a small community, (the witness) is well known by almost every juror that was presented here (Tuesday),” Dinehart said. “As well as the banks in this particular case are in this community this well. That poses another problem.”