More from a recorded interview by the investigating officer that spanned longer than three hours opened the day’s testimony in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington Tuesday in an embezzlement jury trial.
The trial, in its fifth day Tuesday, is being conducted for Jessica Michelle Englebrecht, 36, who is charged with 10 felony counts as it relates to allegations of embezzlement from vulnerable adults. The charges are in various amounts with the 11th count of commingling of funds/obstructing an investigation. It is the second trial for Englebrecht as the first could not be held because of a lack of a jury. The trial is being heard by visiting judge Tim Hicks.
The case was brought against Englebrecht by the attorney general’s office with Assistant Attorney General Dan Gunderson prosecuting the case. Englebrecht’s attorney is Traci Dinehart.
Sgt. Kelsey Case of the Hart Post of the Michigan State Police, is the lead investigating officer in the case and is the officer who conducted the lengthy interview. Case told the court that she wanted to give Englebrecht a chance to explain the discrepancies in her ward’s accounts and had wanted to focus on receipts and money transactions.
In the interview, Case told Englebrecht that she didn’t think that she was a bad person or a bad conservator.
“I just think because you are not paid for the work you do for these people you think it’s OK maybe to take a little bit here and a little bit there,” Case said in the recording.
But Case said the interview did raise some concerns for her.
Case said when she went to Englebrecht’s house to try and find the receipts she found her bookkeeping system in utter disarray.
“She had large plastic totes in which she stored paperwork, but it was not organized by client at all,” Case said. “And there was a pile of unopened mail which was a concern.”
The sergeant said she talked to all the wards which were in Englebrecht’s care.
“There was no consistency in the way she handled these people’s money,” Case said.
The money amounts that were missing in Englebrecht’s clients accounts varied from over $4,000 to just over $700.
Englebrecht kept referring to the bank bag that she reported stolen from her Grand Rapids hotel room. She said she had $2,500 to $3,000 in cash in the bag as well as envelopes for each ward and the receipts were in those envelopes .
Case testified that the receipts she did have were not accurate, according to the notes that Englebrecht had written on them.
“I never did find a good way to document where the money was going,” she said. “Despite my best efforts I could not find a way to verify where the money went.
“I don’t know where the money is or where it went.”
Case was on the stand until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. After a break, Gunderson called an expert witness that is both a lawyer and a CPA who began to outline the progression of when Englebrecht acquired her clients and an accounting report for each of her (Englebrecht’s) clients. More of her expert testimony will continue Wednesday.