Three persons entered pleas before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski Monday in 51st Circuit Court.
• Jeromy Richard Sobers, an inmate at the Mason County Jail, pleaded guilty to larceny more than $1,000 but less than $20,000 and being a habitual offender, fourth offense. Sobers pleaded guilty in connection with the August 2019 theft of a travel trailer from North U.S. 31 in Grant Township. He will be sentenced Sept. 7.
• Jason Timothy Varnes of Fountain pleaded guilty to larceny more than $200 but less than $1,000 in exchange for a charge of home invasion, third degree, to be dismissed at the time of his sentencing. He was charged in connection with the entry into a home and theft of clothing valued at $380 in connection with a Jan. 9 incident at a home in the 2500 block of North Larson Road in Sheridan Township. He will be sentenced Sept. 28.
• Timothy Carl Taylor of Ludington pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.