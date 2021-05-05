Two women entered pleas to drug charges Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan Sniegowski. A man also entered pleas in a drunken driving offense, but the judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the Michigan Department of Corrections, to see if she will accept the plea.
• Jenna Dianne Myers, no age or address available, pleaded guilty to being a prisoner at the Mason County Jail in possession of contraband. The plea agreement called for a charge of being a habitual offender, fourth offense, to be dismissed at the time of sentencing upon her plea to the contraband charge. She was arrested July 29, 2020, after she was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
• Renee Ann Moline, no age or address available, entered a plea of guilty to two drug charges out of six that were filed against her. Moline was charged with four counts of delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance less than 50 grams and two counts of maintaining a drug house. She pleaded guilty to two counts of delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance in exchange for two counts of that charge being dismissed and the two counts of maintaining a drug house being dismissed, all at the time of sentencing. She was arrested by Ludington City Police on Aug. 10, 2020, after two incidents that occurred at 616 E. Dowland Street. Moline admitted to the judge that she had delivered heroin to a person at the address on two different occasions.
Both women will be sentenced on June 22; Myers at 3:30 p.m. and Moline at 2:45 p.m.
• Joseph Guadalupe Rangel pleaded no contest to added charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (OUIL), second offense; attempting to resist or oppose a police officer; and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, one of the original charges. The other two charges he had originally been charged with were OUIL, third offense notice, and resisting an opposing a police officer.
The no contest plea was entered because of potential civil liability, according to his defense attorney Tracie Dinehart. His blood alcohol content at the time of his arrest was 0.17 as analyzed by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab.
He was arrested Jan. 29, 2020, by Ludington City Police. If the judge accepts his plea, pending the pre-sentencing investigation by the MDOC, he will be sentenced June 22 at 3:45 p.m.