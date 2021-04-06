A Twin Lake woman was sentenced to jail time and probation on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, per se, third offense.
Robbie Lee Vance, 67, was sentenced to three years probation and one year in jail by Judge Susan Sniegowski Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court. She was ordered to serve 30 days of the jail time now, with credit for two days served, with the rest of the time to be served at the court’s discretion.
The guidelines in the case are 0-11 months.
Lauren Kreinbrink, Mason County prosecuting attorney, expressed her concerns to the court about Vance saying this was her fifth drinking-related offense and said that Vance, by her own admission, was a “binge drinker.”
“I have a concern for public safety,” Kreinbrink said.
“Prior to 1998, my client had no brushes with the law at all,” Becky Lederer told the court. “Her son died in 1996 in a hit-and-run accident. As you can imagine, this affected her greatly.
“She had trouble then for a few years, but since 2008 until this case, she had no drunken driving arrests on her record,” Lederer added. ”She did really well for awhile but then COVID came along, and she had trouble with finding available (Alcoholics Anonymous) meetings and other services. She also has a number of health concerns as well.”
In ordering the sentence, the judge also stipulated that Vance obtain a substance abuse evaluation and continue with her AA meetings.
“You need to get control of your depression and take the proper medications that you are prescribed for that,” Judge Sniegowski said. “That means not using alcohol to medicate your depression.”
Vance was ordered to pay $1,233 in fines, costs, restitution and other court fees. Additionally she was ordered to pay a $30 a month monitoring fee.