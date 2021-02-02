Robbie Lee Vance, of Twin Lake, pleaded guilty in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense, a felony.
She was arrested Aug. 17, 2020, by Michigan State Police following a traffic stop on U.S. 31 near Free Soil Road. According to court records her blood alcohol content at the time of her arrest was .128, The legal limit is .08.
Vance now faces jail time, probation, vehicle immobilization and substance abuse counseling, among other conditions, as part of the plea agreement. She remains free on bond and she will be sentenced April 6.