Two men entered pleas before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski, Tuesday, in 51st Circuit Court.
• Joshuea Michael Boger entered guilty pleas in two separate files Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense. He was charged following a traffic stop on Sept. 29 by Ludington Police at the Ludington and Washington avenues intersection.
According to Beth Hand, assistant prosecutor, Boger’s blood alcohol that night was a 0.24.
In a second file, Boger pleaded guilty to being a habitual offender, second offender. That charge was lodged because he violated his probation with the Sept. 29 arrest. He will be sentenced Jan. 25 at 1 p.m.
• Joshua Mark Bassett-Lynch pleaded guilty to possession of methamphatimes and being a habitual offender, second offense. The charges were lodged following a July 14 incident at 109 E. Foster St. when he was arrested by Ludington Police. He previously was charged with breaking and entering in Oceana County. He will be sentenced Jan. 25 at 1 p.m.